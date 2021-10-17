Police could guard MP surgeries to keep them safe, Home Secretary says

Priti Patel said “protection” for MPs while they are holding talks with constituents was one of the options being considered under a “whole spectrum” of measures to address safety concerns in the wake of Sir David’s killing on Friday, October 15.

It came as Labour shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy admitted she did not feel safe when going about her Wigan constituency and said she was not sure that the situation was “recoverable” for public servants.

Sir David, who had been an MP since 1983, was meeting constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, when he was stabbed multiple times.

Home Secretary Priti Patel. Picture: PA.

His death comes after the Labour MP for Batley and Spen, Jo Cox, was murdered in 2016 as she was on her way to a constituency surgery.

Ms Patel said discussions were underway with MPs about extra measures that might be required, with each representative contacted by their local police force since Friday’s attack.

The Cabinet minister told Sky News’ Trevor Phillips On Sunday programme that the options being considered included that “when you hold your surgeries, could you have officers or some kind of protection while you’re holding your surgery?”

MPs could also be asked to share their whereabouts at all times with the police in a bid to keep them free from harm, she said.

Asked if she would consider airport-style security, Ms Patel added: “That would be with the police and the House authorities. There are lots of things under consideration already.”

