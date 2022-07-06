Letters of resignation have arrived thick and fast on Mr Johnson’s desk after the Prime Minister was forced into a “humiliating” apology over his handling of the Chris Pincher row, claiming he had forgotten about being told of previous allegations of “inappropriate” conduct.

Chris Pincher, the Government deputy chief whip resigned from the role after being accused of drunkenly groping two men in a private members’ club in London.

Mr Pincher, who was responsible for maintaining discipline among Tory MPs, apologised to Boris Johnson, saying it had been “the honour of my life” to have served in the Government.

Boris Johnson flanked by Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak who have both resigned from the cabinet

The Prime Minister is alleged to have referred to the MP as “Pincher by name, pincher by nature” and Downing Street confirmed on Monday (July 4) that Mr Johnson knew of concerns about Mr Pincher’s conduct when he made him deputy chief whip in February.

Which cabinet ministers have now resigned and why?

Chancellor, Rishi Sunak

In a tweet Mr Sunak said: “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding: “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

Health Secretary, Sajid Javid

Mr Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Mr Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.

Children and families minister, Will Quince

Mr Quince said he had received a “sincere apology” from Mr Johnson after defending him on television with an “inaccurate” briefing about the Prime Minister’s knowledge of events.

But said: “I have no choice but to tender my resignation” as “I accepted and repeated those assurances in good faith”.

Schools minister, Robin Walker

Mr Walker told the Prime Minister the “great achievements” of the Government have become “overshadowed by mistakes and questions about integrity”.

Treasury minister, John Glen

Mr Glen has told Boris Johnson: “I can no longer reconcile my commitment to the role” with “the complete lack of confidence I have in your continuing leadership of our country”

Justice minister, Victoria Atkins

In a statement she said she could “no longer pirouette around our fractured values”.

Employment Minister, Mims Davies

Ms Davies said: “I thank everyone @DWP from the bottom of my heart for all their work, friendship and support. But Conservatives needs a fresh start and I can see no other way forward than this.”

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Minister, Julia Lopez

In a statement she said: “With regret, I am resigning from my position as Minister for Media, Data & Digital Infrastructure. I am grateful to the Prime Minister for giving me the opportunity to serve the nation I love.”

Environment Minister, Jo Churchill

Ms Churchill quit her role saying: “Recent events have shown integrity, competence, and judgement are all essential to the role of Prime Minister, while a jocular self-serving approach is bound to have its limitations.”

Housing Minister, Stuart Andrew

Mr Andrew said to the Prime Minister: “Our party, particularly our members and more importantly our great country, deserve better.”

Equalities and Local Government Minister, Kemi Badenoch

She said: “It has been an honour being Equalities and Local Government minister. It was a privilege to have worked with so many great ministerial colleagues and civil servants in these roles.”

Minister for Industry, Lee Rowley

Mr Rowley said the Government “cannot function given the issues that have come to light”.

Who else has resigned?

- Laura Trott, parliamentary private secretary at the Department of Transport.

- Alex Chalk, former solicitor general.

- Andrew Murrison, former trade envoy to Morocco.

- Virginia Crosbie, former parliamentary private secretary at the Welsh Office.

- Bim Afolami, former conservative party vice chair.

- Alex Burghart, Minister in the Department for Education

- Saqib Bhatti, former parliamentary private secretary to the Health Secretary.

- Jonathan Gullis, former Parliamentary private secretary to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

- Theo Clarke, former trade envoy to Kenya.

- Nicola Richards, former Parliamentary private secretary to the Department for Transport

- Neil O’Brien, Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Minister

Who has been promoted?