Prime Minister's Brexit deal voted down - South Shields MP among those who voted against it

MPs have rejected the Government's Brexit deal.

Tonight the Brexit deal was rejected by 391 votes to 242, a majority of 149.

Following the defeat of her Brexit deal in the second "meaningful vote", Prime Minister Theresa May told the House of Commons that she will grant a free vote to Conservative MPs in a vote tomorrow on whether the UK should leave the EU without a deal on March 29.

Emma Lewell-Buck, MP for South Shields, said she was not surprised by the defeat.

She said: "It was obvious she was going to be facing another crushing defeat.

"None of this is ideal and it has all got very, very messy.

"I feel like MPs like myself who want to honour the referendum have been put in a bind.

"At least the Prime Minister has finally conceded that the house needs to be able to look at all options, something which she should have done months ago.

"It is the Prime Minister's fault that we are potentially not going to be leaving the EU on time."

Mrs Lewell-Buck said it is a good thing that we won't be leaving with the Prime Minister's deal, but they need to move forward now and get the best Brexit deal possible.

Although the 149 margin was reduced from the record 230-vote defeat of the first "meaningful vote" in January, Mrs May was left far adrift from a majority with just 17 days to go to the scheduled date of Brexit on March 29.

In line with a promise set out by Mrs May last month, MPs are now due to vote tomorrow on whether they are willing for the UK to leave the EU without a deal on March 29.

If they reject no-deal as most Westminster observers expect, a third vote will follow - probably on Thursday - on authorising Mrs May to request an extension of the two-year Article 50 negotiation process.

An extension requires the unanimous agreement of all 27 remaining member states, and Jean-Claude Juncker in Strasbourg has warned that it cannot stretch beyond May 23 unless the UK takes part in the European Parliament elections starting on that date.