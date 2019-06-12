Resident’s given opportunity to discuss issues with Cleadon Park councillor’s

Do you have issues you would like to talk to you councillor’s about? Well, you’re in luck as Cleadon Park councillor’s are set to hold a surgery for residents.

Councillors Jim Foreman, Alex Donaldson and Susan Traynor who represent the Cleadon Park ward on South Tyneside Council, will be holding a surgery for residents this Saturday (June 15).

Local residents are invited to discuss any problems or concerns they may have over a cuppa with the councillors at Brinkburn CIO, off Harton Lane, between 10.30am and 11.30am.

Anyone who cannot attend but would like to speak to one of the councillors can contact them at home: Councillor Jim Foreman tel: 427 0072, Councillor Alex Donaldson tel: 455 4842 and Councillor Susan Traynor tel: 454 0249

Messages for all councillors can also be left with Members’ Support Section, Town Hall, South Shields tel: 424 7320.

Details for all councillors are published on the Council’s website: www.southtyneside.gov.uk/councillors. The councillors can also be contacted by e-mail: cllr.jim.foreman@southtyneside.gov.uk, cllr.alex.donaldson@southtyneside.gov.uk and cllr.susan.traynor@southtyneside.gov.uk