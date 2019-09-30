Artist impressions of planned community hub and multi-use sports centre. Pictures: South Shields Football Club.

South Shields FC has submitted plans to build a 902-seat stadium, community centre and sports hall – but to fund the project, the club plans to sell a former industrial estate, off Tavistock Place, Jarrow, so 70 news homes can be created.

Concerns about parking, access and the impact on those already living in the neighbourhood have already been raised, with a meeting taking place on Monday, September 30 at Bilton Hall Community Centre for residents.

Some voiced their fears on the Shields Gazette Facebook page ahead of the meeting, while others argued that the proposals have potential to bring more jobs and investment to the borough.

Vehicles in Tavistock Place, Jarrow.

As plans were submitted, South Shields FC chairman, Geoff Thompson spoke of the club’s role in promoting health and wellbeing across the borough, and how the application would assist in the club’s development and success.

The application says that the proposals aim to both improve the match day experience of supporters and to make the club Football League-ready, and the work is to be funded by selling off land for housing.

Marion Irvine: “I am a football fan, I live next to Mariners Park and totally object to houses being built. It is an industrial site and should not be used for housing.”

Artist impressions of planned community hub and multi-use sports centre. Picture: South Shields Football Club

Tracy Beaton: “It’s bad enough as it is without anymore houses going up.”

Alfred Winter: “I wouldn’t have an issue if there was another entrance and exit to the estate but there’s nothing in the plans to do it!”

Dionne Daley: “We need all the residents of Low Simonside to object to this ridiculous proposal as it won’t only affect the residents of Tavistock Place.”

Barrie Donnelly: “If this planning application is [given] the go ahead it will be a disgrace & have a huge impact on the Low Simonside Estate.”

John Morris: “From my understanding they want to build houses on a plot of land that’s stood empty for a while, the profits from these houses will in turn let the football team improve their ground. All with the potential to create more jobs in the area.”