'Significant challenges' - South Tyneside Council to review its 2030 Net Zero target

The local authority has announced it will review its 2030 Net Zero target as it looks to develop a long-term strategy to tackle climate change.

South Tyneside Council states that it is entering a transition phase in its journey towards carbon neutrality.

Councillors will be given an annual update at the meeting on October 23 on the achievements and challenges of the last five years, as the Sustainable South Tyneside Strategy (2020–2025) comes to an end.

South Tyneside Council saw impressive early success and even exceeded its first interim target in 2023 with a 30% cut in carbon emissions.

These reductions were achieved by implementing high-impact changes, such as switching to LED lighting in buildings and on streets, and installing solar panels on key Council sites.

South Shields Town Hall. | National World

However since then, further progress has been slower due to factors such as funding constraints and the rollout and uptake of new technology such as heat pumps.

Despite the slowing of progress, South Tyneside Council states that it remains fully committed to its carbon neutral goals.

As a result, a refreshed long-term strategy is being developed, beginning with a two-year interim phase when it will consolidate learning and explore ways to accelerate progress.

Cllr Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Neighbourhoods and Climate Change, has outlined how the long-term strategy could be shaped in the borough.

He said: “We made strong initial progress, not least with the development of our ground-breaking and award-winning renewable energy networks.

“Earlier this year we staged a five-day climate summit, bringing together over 200 residents, businesses and community groups to help shape our approach to climate change going forward.

Councillor Ernest Gibson. | South Tyneside Council

“However, in common with other local authorities there have been significant challenges.

“This next phase is about developing a long-term strategy, including things like exploring the North East Carbon and Nature Marketplace to enable investment in local projects that reduce emissions and support community energy.

“Climate change is also leading to more extreme weather events which can threaten the resilience of our borough and infrastructure.

“We’re committed to cutting emissions and ensuring we create a greener, cleaner more resilient borough.”

The local authority has stated that the Statement of Intent (2025–2027) will set out a clear and practical framework for how the Council will continue to embed sustainability and climate resilience into everyday decisions.