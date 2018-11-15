South Shields MP calls for General Election after resignations from Theresa’s May cabinet over Brexit deal

South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck has called for a General Election following a string of resignations from Theresa May’s cabinet after the Prime Minister revealed her Brexit draft.

Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey announced she was quitting following the resignation of Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab. Suella Braverman has also resigned as a Brexit minister, saying she was “unable to sincerely support the deal agreed yesterday by Cabinet”, while Anne-Marie Trevelyan resigned as a parliamentary private secretary in the Department for Education, saying she cannot support the Brexit deal after negotiations “built on the UK trying to appease the EU”.

Mrs Lewell-Buck said: “At the minute it’s looking like Theresa May will not be our Prime Minister for much longer and I think it’s time for a General Election.

“We have had now two years of negotiations and the only thing that the Prime Minister has done is unit Remainers and Leavers who don’t want this plan.

“It’s a shame because if she had put aside the adversarial nature of party politics then something better could have been done.

“We are now in a situation where literally nobody can agree to a plan.”

Mrs May gave a press conference on the Brexit withdrawal agreement on Wednesday evening. She said: “When you strip away the detail, the choice before us is clear: this deal, which delivers on the vote of the referendum, which brings back control of our money, laws and borders, ends free movement, protects jobs, security and our Union; or leave with no deal, or no Brexit at all.”