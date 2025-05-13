Emma Lewell has hit out over a decision to hold no in-person consultation events in the North East.

The Member of Parliament for South Shields, Emma Lewell, has called on the government to hold in-person consultation events for its proposed welfare changes in the North East.

As it stands, residents in the region would have to travel to Leeds or Scotland if they wanted to take part in an in-person consultation.

The MP has flagged that the highest proportion of disabled people in the UK live in the North East and she has urged the government to hold a consultation event in the region.

Emma Lewell, South Shields MP. | National World

Speaking in the House of Commons, Ms Lewell said: “South Shields will be the 15th most negatively impacted constituency if the government’s proposed welfare changes go ahead, yet there is no in-person consultation events in the North East at all.

“Can my right honourable friend please rectify this?”

Liz Kendall, the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, reassured the South Shields MP that she would go away and look at the consultation plans.

She responded: “I will absolutely take that away to look at it.”

At the time of writing, the remaining in-person consultation events that are due to take place include:

Plymouth on Tuesday, May 13.

Leeds on Wednesday, May 21.

Central London on Thursday, May 29.

Cardiff on Tuesday, June 3.

Glasgow on Tuesday, June 10.

Birmingham on Wednesday, June 18.

Nottingham on Tuesday, June 24.

A number of virtual events are taking place as part of the consultation period - full details can be found at: https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/pathways-to-work-reforming-benefits-and-support-to-get-britain-working-green-paper.

