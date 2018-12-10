South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck says Labour should take over Brexit negotiations after PM Theresa May pulls vote

South Shields’ MPEmma Lewell-Buck says the cancelled Brexit vote should go ahead to give Britain more time to negotiate a better EU exit deal.

Prime Minister Theresa May today confirmed she intends to delay a vote on her Brexit deal, prompting calls for her to resign.

The PM was widely predicted to have been facing a heavy defeat in the House of Commons tomorrow, leaving her facing renewed demands to call a General election.

Ms Lewell-Buck insisted the “chaotic and shambolic” Brexit process could only be remedied by a Labour government.

She confirmed she had planned to speak in the Commons’ Brexit debate and to vote against the government’s proposal.

Ms Lewell-Buck said: "The vote could still happen, and I still want it to go ahead. I think the government would lose drastically.

"From the outset, Theresa May refused to negotiate on a cross party basis to get a consensus that could have got the agreement of everyone.

"She went off with her Cabinet and decided to do it herself and, surprise, surprise that was something no one supported.

"I’m not asking for a people’s vote or a referendum, I am asking for a General election or an extension of Article 50, so that there could be a period to gain cross-party support.

"The Prime Minister has utterly failed to reach out or get consensus and then says, 'this is the deal, like it or not'.

"The government has proved itself incapable of negotiating a deal, it should move over and let Labour do it."

Ms Lewell-Buck, a remain voter, said anecdotal evidence from constituents has shown an overriding majority still favoured leaving the EU.

Over 49,000 people in South Tyneside voted ‘leave’ during the 2016 referendum, with around 30,000 wishing to remain.

Whichever way people voted, Ms Lewell-Buck conceded the public must feel a sense of despair and of being let down over the negotiation process.

Jarrow’s Labour MP Stephen Hepburn confirmed he had also planned to vote against the government’s Brexit deal.