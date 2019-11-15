South Shields property prices - this is how much have prices gone up in each constituency since the last election

But where should you place your X on December 12 if your main concern is the price of your property?

Estate agent comparison site, GetAgent.co.uk, has looked at house price growth by constituency since the last election, and which party tops the house price growth table as a whole.

The research shows it is a close call between Conservatives and Labour, with the Lib Dems trailing.

Estate agents sale boards on Eglimgton Street North, Monkwearmouth. For sale HOUSES PROPERTY

The Tories top the table – just – with house prices across all Conservative constituencies increasing by an average 5.3%, while Labour constituencies saw a 5.1% increase.

Constituencies with independent or other parties in power have seen an increase of 4.9%, while Jo Swinson’s party averaged a rise of just 3.3%.

Of South Tyneside’s two MPS in the last Parliament, Labour’s Emma Lewell-Buck gets the estate agent’s vote, with prices in South Shields rising an average of 7.4 %. In Jarrow, Stephen Hepburn – who had the Labour whip withdrawn in October – oversaw a 2.2 % rise.

The five best performing constituencies for house price growth since the last election nationwide – Birmingham Ladywood, Leicester South, Brent North, Sedgefield and Barnsley Central – are all Labour-held.

Emma Lewell-Buck

Two each of the five worst performing areas – Cities of London and Westminster, Hornsey and Wood Green, Lancaster and Fleetwood, and Richmond Park – are held by Labour and the Tories, with former Conservative Justine Greening’s Putney making up the numbers.

Founder and CEO of GetAgent.co.uk, Colby Short, said: “We thought it would be interesting to see which areas have bucked the wider trend of market uncertainty to register the best levels of house price growth since the last one.

“When it comes to wider political house price performance the data shows it’s a very mixed bag and while Labour hold 14 out of the best 20 performing constituencies for house price growth, they also hold 11 of the worst 20 as well, although the Lib Dems seem to the worst party for UK homeowners across the board.”