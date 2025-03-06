Council community safety bosses are looking to work with South Shields-based businesses to create a “hostile environment” for shoplifters, as the town battles increasing numbers of theft offences.

At the latest meeting of South Tyneside Council’s Riverside Community Area Forum (CAF), councillors were given a crime update linked to South Shields town centre.

The Riverside CAF covers the Beacon and Bents, Simonside and Rekendyke, West Park and Westoe wards of South Shields.

South Shields is battling a rising number of theft offences, police have said

Police data presented to councillors covered the eight-week period up until February 22, 2025, and showed a total of 514 crimes had been recorded by Northumbria Police “within the riverside area”.

Although there was a decrease in overall crime compared to the previous eight-week period , data showed “shoplifting offences” equating to more than a third (37%) of “all recorded crime” and being “slightly up from the previous period”.

Primary “locations of concern” listed by the police included Ocean Road, where 25 shoplifting crimes were reported over an eight-week period, with the majority of reports linked to the Morrisons supermarket.

Elsewhere at Dean Road, 58 shoplifting offences were recorded over the same period, with a large number linked to the Morrisons Daily store, and police said a “problem-oriented policing plan was being prepared for this area [to] target repeat offenders”.

Mortimer Road was also listed as an area of concern with 41 shoplifting offences recorded over eight weeks, with the CO-OP store noted to be the “targeted premises”.

The police report said the local neighbourhood police team had “recently arrested five of the most prolific shoplifting offenders responsible for committing these crimes” which, police said, would have an impact on local figures.

Don Wade, South Tyneside Council’s anti-social behaviour and neighbourhood crime co-ordinator, who regularly provides updates to CAFs on the work of the council’s activity related to anti-social behaviour, took questions from councillors at Riverside CAF on Tuesday (March 4, 2025).

This included West Park councillor Andrew Guy, who pointed out the figures for Dean Road and Mortimer Road and said they represented “nearly a crime every day for these stores”.

Cllr Guy asked whether incident numbers were dropping since the five “prolific” shoplifters referenced in the police report had been arrested, or whether shoplifting was “a continuing trend”.

Council officer and former police inspector Mr Wade said that from a “community safety partners perspective”, there were “certain individuals being looked at jointly and that criminal behaviour orders (CBOs) were something that we’re actively looking to put in place”.

He added that work was ongoing with businesses around both safety and security, but also evidence-gathering to help secure formal action against shoplifting offenders.

“We’re looking to have discussions with the shops to ensure that they are maximising the safety of their stores and the safety of their staff and that their evidence gathering is the strongest that it can be,” Mr Wade said.

“Because what we want to do, to coin a phrase, is make it a hostile environment for shoplifters going there […] we would also look to maximise collectively the tactics that we can do to disrupt them in the future, which a criminal behaviour order can be used to do.”

Several councillors asked questions about the shoplifting figures and raised concerns about the number of incident reports.

Sergeant Tom Strawbridge, of Northumbria Police, told the meeting five of the “most prolific shoplifters” had been arrested, with three “still in jail” and two having received “significant sentences”, and that criminal behaviour orders would continue to be used to prevent repeat offending.

The police officer added two “previously unknown shoplifters” were also arrested days before the Riverside CAF meeting and that they were charged with “jointly 28 offences between the two of them”.

Councillor Paul Brenen, Westoe ward representative, asked whether shoplifters generally lived locally in South Shields or whether there were any “tourist shoplifters coming in from outside the area.”

Sgt Strawbridge said there were some “transient” shoplifters in other areas of South Tyneside, such as Jarrow or Hebburn, but stressed that in the riverside area offenders were predominantly “South Shields-based”.

In response to further questions at the CAF, Sgt Strawbridge said “shoplifters aren’t fussy where they go” and typically “go to every shop they can, take what they can and quickly move on”.

However, it was stressed that CBOs can have a real impact in the fight against shoplifting, with police citing the example of one offender effectively banned from a Sainsbury’s site following dozens of previous offences.

Sgt Strawbridge continued: “I can’t say they will see a massive impact because we don’t know everybody who is doing it and there will be people in there committing the offences.

“They [shops] should hopefully see that some of the most aggressive and most violent people are getting locked up, that’s who we’re targeting first.”