SOUTH TYNESIDE COUNCIL ELECTIONS: Full list of candidates confirmed for every ward ahead of polling day

About 70 candidates have thrown their hats in the ring for the latest round of local government elections, with voters set to cast their ballots on Thursday, May 5.

This year, at least one seat in all of 18 of South Tyneside Council’s wards will be contested on polling day, with two seats also available in Harton.

This follows the death of long-serving Harton ward councillor Rob Dix earlier this year.

South Shields Town Hall

The council’s Labour Party group, which has control of South Tyneside Council, will be defending seats in the majority of the borough’s wards.

Contenders include the Conservative Party, Green Party, the North East Party and several independents.

A number of familiar faces, including former councillors, are hoping to regain a seat on the council.

The Conservative Party will also be looking to defend its seat in Cleadon and East Boldon, following a by-election victory in September 2021.

Below is a confirmed list of the candidates vying for your vote next month, broken down by the ward they are standing in.

Beacon and Bents

*Fay CUNNINGHAM (Labour Party)

*Ali HAYDER (Conservative Party)

*Sarah Jean MCKEOWN (Green Party)

*David WOOD (Independent)

Bede

*John Michael CHILTON (Green Party)

*Stephen DEAN (Labour Party)

*Bill SMITH (Conservative Party)

*Joanna TUCK (Independent)

Biddick and All Saints

*Mark Ashley AUTON (Conservative Party)

*Katharine Emma MAXWELL (Labour Party)

*Rachael MILNE (Green Party)

Boldon Colliery

*Peter COLLINS (Green Party)

*Simon Kevin OLIVER (Independent)

*Vincent John RICHARDSON (The North East Party)

*Alison STRIKE (Labour Party)

*Donald WOOD (Conservative Party)

Cleadon and East Boldon

*David HERBERT (Green Party)

*Philip TOULSON (Labour Party)

*Stan WILDHIRT (Conservative Party)

Cleadon Park

*Jim FOREMAN (Labour Party)

*Steven Alexander HARRISON (Independent)

*John Gordon RILEY (Green Party)

*Chris SANDERSON (Conservative Party)

Fellgate and Hedworth

*Ian Jason DIAMOND (Independent)

*Nicky GYNN (Green Party)

*Geraldine Margaret Teresa KILGOUR (Labour and Co-operative Party)

*David Albert MORRIS (Independent)

*Anthony Maurice SPINKS (Conservative Party)

Harton

*Michael Henry CLARE (Labour Party)

*Chloe Joanne GRANT (Conservative Party)

*Neil MAXWELL (Labour Party)

*Lawrence NOLAN (Independent)

*Sophie-Jane WILLIAMS (Green Party)

Hebburn North

*Costi DUMITRU (Conservative Party)

*Emmanuel John Velasco MICHAEL (Green Party)

*Richie PORTHOUSE (Labour Party)

Hebburn South

*Brian GOODMAN (Independent)

*Angela LAMONTE (Labour Party)

*Tia Jade McMurray SINCLAIR (Conservative Party)

*Colin Robert TOSH (Green Party)

Horsley Hill

*Phil BROWN (Independent)

*Gary BRYANT (Independent)

*Carl DUNCAN (Conservative Party)

*Eileen LEASK (Labour Party)

*Carrie Danielle RICHARDSON (Green Party)

Monkton

*Rhiannon Sian CURTIS (Green Party)

*Paul DEAN (Labour Party)

*Simon Mark SALLOWAY (Conservative Party)

*Marian Elizabeth STEAD (Independent)

Primrose

*Kevin ALDERSON (Green Party)

*John Andrew ROBERTSON (Independent)

*Moira SMITH (Labour and Co-operative Party)

*Margaret Theresa SNOWLING (Conservative Party)

Simonside and Rekendyke

*Leyla AL-SAYADI (Green Party)

*Julie Angela ANGELL (Independent)

*Lynne Ann PROUDLOCK (Labour Party)

*Craig SLATER (Conservative Party)

West Park

*Moyra DAY (Conservative Party)

*Andrew James GUY (Green Party)

*Masuda Piya RAHMAN (Labour Party)

Westoe

*Paul Daniel BRENEN (Independent)

*Georgie HOLT (Green Party)

*Nigel Mark REEDMAN (Independent)

*Michelle Teresa TURNBULL (Labour Party)

Whitburn and Marsden

*Jane CARTER (Labour Party)

*Rachel Louise LOWE (Green Party)

*Dawn WILDHIRT (Conservative Party)

Whiteleas

*Ken DAWES (Labour Party)

*Bethany Dionne TELFORD (Green Party)

*Heidi WILDHIRT (Conservative Party)