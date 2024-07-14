Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Town hall bosses are looking to appoint ‘independent representatives’ to council scrutiny committees to help “enhance accountability, transparency and informed decision-making”.

In recent weeks, South Tyneside Council launched a search for non-councillor representatives to sit on its six scrutiny committees.

Scrutiny committees are made up of councillors with an aim of holding the council’s ruling cabinet to account, as well as launching investigations and making recommendations to improve public services.

In addition, the committees aim to amplify the voices and concerns of the public.

In recent months, there have been changes to South Tyneside Council’s scrutiny committees including new names and amendments to some responsibilities.

The council recently launched an advert for independent representatives for six of its scrutiny committees, and council bosses are looking to fill 12 vacancies in total, with two representatives per committee.

It is hoped that the roles will help “contribute towards enhanced accountability and transparency and informed decision making”, the job advert states.

The statement on the North East Jobs website notes candidates would be “expected to demonstrate high standards of integrity, demonstrate they can remain independent in their thinking and be able to act with tact and discretion and maintain confidentiality”.

Applicants were also requested to have a “keen interest in public life and an ability to analyse evidence, to question written and verbal reports and to come to rational and well-evidenced conclusions”, along with “effective interpersonal skills, in particular strong influencing, and communication skills”.

The public advert said applicants do “not need any formal qualifications” and that the roles are voluntary, although “reasonable travel and subsistence expenses may be claimed”.

The council is looking for a “diverse range of individuals” including those with experience working in voluntary sector organisations, those representing faith organisations, members of the business community and council housing tenants.

Others invited to apply include “healthcare and education professionals, those working in or representing the private sector and employers in South Tyneside”.

The council scrutiny committees which will benefit from representatives include:

Our Place Scrutiny Committee.

Adult Safeguarding, Health, and Wellbeing Scrutiny Committee.

Children Safeguarding and Young People Scrutiny Committee.

Housing and Environment Scrutiny Committee.

Education and Skills Scrutiny Committee.

Contracts and Commissioning Scrutiny Committee.

Although the online deadline for applications has closed and interviews are due to take place this month, the council states it is still inviting applications to apply via email.

A spokesperson for South Tyneside Council said: “We are seeking to appoint two independent representatives to each of the council’s six scrutiny committees.

“These committees shape and challenge council decision-making.

“The committees role is to provide constructive ‘critical friend’ challenge, amplify the voice and concerns of the public.

“This is largely a volunteer role. We are looking for individuals who would like to play an important role in the council’s scrutiny function by contributing towards enhanced accountability and transparency and informed decision making.

“Independent representatives will not be able to vote on any items considered by the scrutiny committees, but their perspective will be invaluable.

“Anyone interested in volunteering in the future should email [email protected]“.