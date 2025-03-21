Town hall bosses in South Tyneside have explained the “challenges” around tackling dog fouling offences, after data revealed eight fixed penalty notices (FPNs) were given out over the past year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures were presented to two council meetings last week as part of presentations on South Tyneside Council’s public protection services, which covers environmental protection and enforcement.

The council data looked at the huge breadth of work keeping residents safe in South Tyneside, from building control and licensing, to Trading Standards and investigations around housing, food safety and fly-tipping, with thousands of actions recorded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town hall bosses in South Tyneside have explained the “challenges” around tackling dog fouling offences | wooof woof/Unsplash

However, the number of fixed penalty notices for dog control-related offences were singled out by councillors, with 10 FPNs issued in a year.

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that the 10 FPNs include eight fines for “dog fouling” and two fines for “dog off lead in a cemetery” offences.

The statistics were first discussed at a meeting of the Our Place Scrutiny Committee on March 11, 2025, at South Shields Town Hall.

Councillor Shane Smith said dog fouling was an issue in parks and public spaces and while acknowledging it was “difficult to crack down on this”, asked what support the team would need to “get those numbers up a bit and help reduce this as an issue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Maughan, senior manager for public protection on the council, said that increased enforcement was “fundamentally a resource issue” and explained the decisions taken around tackling different environmental offences.

“With dog fouling offences, you have got to be there to see it and fly-tipping offences and other offences you can investigate and find out who the perpetrator is, you don’t necessarily need to see that crime there and then,” he said.

“So it’s a balance in the teams between having the teams wandering in the parks and in the hotspot areas, which we do, versus investigating those crimes which we know we’re going to potentially get a result from.

“We would have to give council officers a day waiting for people to not pick up dog fouling in front of us, which rarely happens, the issue is something the team are conscious of and they’re out and about and we do concentrate on the cemeteries and parks and the beaches in the summer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council officer added the council was looking to increase the number of authorisations ‘responder’ staff have to help tackle dog fouling and anti-social behaviour issues across the borough.

Councillor Alison Strike, chair of the Our Place Scrutiny Committee, asked whether the council could follow up on intelligence with home visits to warn individuals about dog fouling offences.

Council officers said they can monitor “prolific offenders or hotspots” following intelligence and that “persistent complaints” can lead to enforcement visits in some cases.

The same FPN data was raised again by councillors at a meeting of South Tyneside Council’s Licensing and Regulatory Committee later the same week (March 14, 2025).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Stephen Dean said dog fouling was “getting out of hand” and flagged an example where the issue had impacted community football, with people having to pick up dog dirt from a football pitch before a game could start.

Elsewhere, councillor Glenn Thompson suggested the community responders team could be given a “remit for enforcement” at “some level” to help tackle issues around dog fouling and littering on green spaces.

Council officer James Maughan, responding, said that even with extra staff across the borough, there may not be a “huge uptick” in dog fouling FPNs due to staff operating overtly, rather than covertly.

But he also stressed that the local authority would continue to act on intelligence to help monitor hotspot areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re not hiding behind trees, we’re high-vis and the majority of people with dog fouling would definitely not walk away from the foul if they had a council officer in close proximity,” Mr Maughan said.

“The reason that the numbers are so low is because we deal with them on hotspot areas and we will take the details of the specific football pitch [raised by Cllr Dean] and we will monitor that as best we can at the right times to catch the individuals who are doing it frequently.

“It is, to a certain extent, far easier to get a prosecution or issue a fixed penalty notice for fly-tipping where you can investigate who committed the offence in slow time, but unfortunately for dog fouling you have to be there to see it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Tyneside Council’s leaders have acknowledged the impact of dog fouling on local communities and said that they take the issue “very seriously”.

Councillor Jim Foreman, cabinet member for housing and community safety on the council, said: “The mess it causes is not only unpleasant, it blights our estates and poses a public health risk.

“While we appreciate that most dog owners are considerate and responsible, there is an irresponsible minority of people who fail to clean up after their dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a criminal offence, it is unacceptable, and we will always take enforcement action wherever we can, though catching people to issue fixed penalty notices is a challenge.

“It is really important that residents continue reporting incidents to us so that we can target our resources in the right areas.

“Dog owners are also reminded to take used dog poo bags home to dispose of in their own bins or put them in any of the litter bins in public areas.

“With plenty of bins available, as well as signage reminding dog owners of their responsibilities, there really is no excuse for people not to bag it and bin it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the public are encouraged to report incidents of dog fouling to South Tyneside Council’s customer contact centre on (0191) 427 7000.

The council states all calls will be treated in confidence and any information provided will be acted upon.

For further information or to report online, visit the council’s website at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/reportit