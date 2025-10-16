South Tyneside councillor called ‘a traitor’ for speaking out in flag row

A councillor in South Tyneside has called for unity and not division after being branded a “traitor” for opposing a spate of “flags of patriotism” appearing on lampposts in the borough.

Cllr Rachael Taylor says she had been targeted – but not threatened – on online posts after she spoke out against a surge in a trend which has taken hold across her ward.

In the latest example, a string of St George’s cross and Union flags have been hung on every lamppost along a near half-mile stretch of the John Reid Road in South Shields.

She also believes a small but co-ordinated group of people is responsible – but that their ‘patriotism’ is misplaced.

The Green Party representative for Biddick and All Saints Green says she would not be dissuaded by “right-wing rhetoric” and said many residents shared her views.

A line of flags on lamp posts along Biddick Hall section of the John Reid Road. | National World

She said some have privately revealed they are worried about speaking out or removing the flags, despite objecting to and disliking them.

Her concerns have been backed up by fellow Green councillor, Cllr Chris Davies.

In a Facebook post, Cllr Davies warned that those flying flags on lampposts and street furniture were committing a criminal offence.

Cllr Taylor said: “It’s terrible that people are scared to speak out and really concerning that you’re being targeted as someone who is a traitor for not wanting what these flags represent for this right-wing rhetoric.

“A lot of people are making out that we’re being unpatriotic. I’ve had messages saying that we should get out of the country if we feel that way.”

She added: “This has nothing to do with being patriotic.

"I’ve flown the England flag during sporting competitions.

“When it’s the right place, it can bring people together, but that isn’t what this is.”

Cllr Taylor says she has been contacted by residents in Biddick Hall, saying that they are concerned about the flags.

She added: “A lot of people have messaged me privately to say they have these flags outside their homes and ‘can’t stand them’.

“I’m just trying to find common ground. My goal is not to amplify the negative.”

She added: “This isn’t hundreds of people in Biddick Hall, it’s a select few people doing it, a core group of men who are going out to do this on the John Reid Road.

Some of the St George's flags which have appeared on lamp posts on the John Reid Road. | National World

“I think the council is taking this matter seriously, but is in a very difficult position. The council could be liable if there was an accident involving these flags.

“If people want to fly these flags in their own gardens, then there is no issue with that.”

A spokeswoman for South Tyneside Council said: “Pride in our national flag is a long-respected tradition, however, criminal damage and graffiti are not acceptable in any circumstances.

"Painting flags on roads or hanging them from highway structures is dangerous, not just to the people doing it, but also for others passing by.

"It then presents an ongoing health and safety risk to motorists and pedestrians.

"We will take a considered approach to flag removal and repainting where graffiti has been identified and poses a risk.”