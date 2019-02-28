South Tyneside MP angry at pay rise saying it creates more division

A South Tyneside MP has hit out at the announcement of a 2.7% pay rise - which she does not want.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority today revealed the pay rise for MPs taking their basic salary for 2019/20 from £77,379 to £79,468.

However, South Shields MP, Emma Lewell-Buck, said she does not want the rise and will once again be donating a huge proportion of it to charity.

She said MPs cannot refuse the rise and she is angry that at a time of deep division in the country, this does nothing to help heal rifts.

Mrs Lewell-Buck, said: "Most MPs are angry about the pay rise, we did not ask for it, we did not push for it and we don't want it.

"The face of politics with the public is at one of its lowest and this is not going to do anything to improve that. It is just going to made the divide bigger.

"In past years I, and others, have been donated large proportions of any pay rises to both local and national charities, and this is something I will continue to do."

The £2,089 hike, effective from April 1, is well above the current inflation rate of 1.8% on the main CPI measure.

It follows a 1.8% boost to MPs' pay last year, 1.4% in 2017, 1.3% in 2016 and a big increase from £67,000 to £74,000 in July 2015.

MPs' pay is linked to average rises in the public sector, as determined by the Office for National Statistics.

The 2.7% figure was announced by the ONS on an interim basis in December and confirmed last week to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority, which made the final announcement today.

Following reforms to the way MPs' pay is calculated, the rise is automatic and not subject to a vote in the House of Commons.

Chairs of Commons committees will enjoy a 2.7% increase to the additional salary they receive on top of their basic pay, taking it from £15,509 to £15,928.

Ministers' salaries are determined separately.