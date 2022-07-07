South Tyneside MPs call for change as ‘deluded and arrogant’ Boris Johnson set to quit as Prime Minister

And the decision was confirmed in a statement to the nation today, in which the Tory leader promised to give “as much support as I can” to his successor.

It caps a fraught period for the Government which has seen dozens of senior figures abandon their ministerial posts rather than continue to serve in the wake of the row over the handling of allegations against deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck had already called on the Prime Minister to go and welcomed his impending departure, while also blasting Conservative MPs to had kept him in power.

She said: “It’s taken over 50 ministers jumping the sinking ship to force Boris Johnson to resign. He was deluded and arrogant thinking he could carry on leading our country.

“But Tory Ministers and MPs are just as culpable for propping up the Prime Minister - why did it take them this long?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

“Sweeping problems under the rug are endemic of the Conservatives and changing the leader won’t fix the past 12 years of incompetency. Only a change of government can do that and Labour is ready.”

Jarrow MP Kate Osborne also hailed the news of the Prime Minsters intention to quit – but warned about the prospect of a lame duck administration unable to tackle key issues facing the country.

She said: “It is of course pleasing to see his Prime Ministership finally crumble, but let's be very clear, this isn't a principled position from those resigning over the last 2 days - they and we have all known what Boris Johnson has been doing for months and these Tory MPs have continued to enable him.

“They have no integrity.

South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck.

“He leaves behind a legacy of incompetence and is not fit to stay as a caretaker PM.

“With a cost of living crisis, a recession on the horizon, the highest inflation in 40 years, highest taxation in 70 years and one of highest death tolls from Covid in the world - we now do not have a Government with the power to make any decisions until the autumn.

“The Conservatives care little about this country and it is the people in my constituency of Jarrow and across the UK who will continue to suffer whilst the Tories continue to put their own party above the needs of the country.”

Following Johnson’s statement from Downing Street, Tracey Dixon, the Labour leader of South Tyneside Council, appealed for a quick transition to address issues such as the cost of living crisis.

Jarrow MP Kate Osborne.

She said: "We are involved in ongoing discussions with government to confirm vital funding for the relocation of South Tyneside College and are about to bring forward crucial Levelling Up fund bids for both Jarrow and South Shields constituencies.