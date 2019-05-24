Theresa May exit: South Shields MP says PM has failed to tackle 'burning injustices' after 'Trexit'

South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck has launched a scathing attack on Theresa May after news she will quit as Prime Minister next month.

A tearful Mrs May announced she will stand down as Tory leader and leave Number Ten on June 7 in a tearful Downing Street press conference this morning.

Emma Lewell-Buck

Emma Lewell-Buck said the Prime Minister had failed to deliver during her three years as leader.

"Theresa May promised so much when she first stood on the steps of number 10, but far from tackling the burning injustices ravaging our country she set them on fire and continued with the brutal and uncompromising austerity measures of her predecessor," she said.

"The Conservatives are in Government. Their MPs will determine who our next PM is. This is very likely to be a character with scant regard for communities like ours in Shields.

"Politics as we know it is failing, unable to rise above the deep divisions in our country. I am fearful that until we can find consensus in implementing the outcome of the Referendum, extremists will continue to capitalise and gain ground in our currently fragile democracy."