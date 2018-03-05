'They should refuse the rise' - your views on what MPs should do with their salary increase

Dozens of readers have reacted with their views after Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell suggested many MPs will consider donating their salary increase to charity.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) has confirmed the basic salary for MPs is to increase from £76,011 to £77,379 from April 1. The increase is higher than the 1% annual cap imposed on most public sector workers since 2010.

Speaking with Sky News over the weekend, Mr McDonnell said that "a lot of MPs" try to use some of their wages in support of charities.

He added: "I'll be considering that when I get the pay rise."

We asked you in an online poll if you thought MPs should donate their salary increase to charity.



Here are some of your comments from social media.

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell. Picture: PA

Allan Nicholles: "Why don't they all resign, reshape boundaries and make do with a lot less MPs. Then use the savings to help charities."

Stephen Heskett: "No, they shouldn't be given a pay raise at all. Also, if they don't want or need it, why give them it."

Lee Mordey: "Nope, they should refuse the rise so the money could be better spent elsewhere. NHS, public services etc."

Sarah Ann Taylor: "Give it to the pensioners and the ex-servicemen and get the homeless off the streets."

Heather Addison: "Yes all of it they are a public service."

Audrey Willis: "They shouldn't even be offered a raise, disgusting."

Ian Donaldson: "How about they stop their expenses while they are at it."

Read more: Should MPs donate their salary increase to charity?



Stephen David Bryan: "Give it to the NHS nurses who deserve a pay rise."

Peter McHugh: "Should they get it more to the point."

Ray Wilson: "If the public sector has been limited to 1% pay rises how do MPs get more? Are they not at the front of the public sector?"

Peter Woolford: "They shouldn't get it in the first place. Every public sector worker is due a pay rise, not them"

Sonia Amess: "Why just say consider? Why not just do it do they need to advise that they give to charity, so do millions of other people but they don't tell everyone."

Martin Shields: "How many of the hardworking staff of the NHS got pay rises this year?"

David Close: "Too little too late."

Cath Barnard: "'Consider' does not mean they will."

Roy McEvoy: "Shouldn’t be getting rises like this!"