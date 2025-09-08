Upgrade works to listed Mariners Cottages in South Shields approved by council

Plans for upgrade works to a group of historic listed buildings in South Shields have been approved by council development chiefs.

South Tyneside Council's planning department has approved an application for listed building consent for 1-22 Mariners Cottages in the borough's Beacon and Bents ward.

The group of buildings are Grade II-listed and sit within the Mariners Cottages Conservation Area and include an open garden area to the front and yards enclosed by walls and gates to the rear.

Council documents note the application site comprises a "group of listed buildings forming the northern half of Mariners Cottages".

Listed building consent was sought earlier this year to "regularise some works that have taken place consisting of replacement front doors to the properties (no.s 1-22)", with works already completed at the time of the application.

This included "the installation of domestic paraphernalia (such as doorbells, lighting and grab rails) and repointing works to brickwork and ridge tiles and blocked up windows stonework".

The planning application, which was labelled by the council as "partially retrospective", also included works to address some issues with "water ingress to the water table at No. 1 Mariners Cottages where self-adhesive flashing has been wrapped around the capping stones to prevent water ingress at the water table".

It was noted that additional information had been provided by the applicant to "address concerns raised by the council’s historic environment officer about making good the capping stones once the self- adhesive flashing has been removed and addressing the water ingress issue."

During a council public consultation exercise there were five representations submitted, with some welcoming proposals to replace doors, repoint cottages and works to "address damp".

However, concerns were raised about some changes to gardens associated with the Mariners Cottages, new fencing and associated privacy impacts, along with comments about the"incorrect paint colour" being used to the front window frames of the properties.

After considering the planning application, South Tyneside Council's planning department approved it in late-August, 2025.

Comments from the council's historic environment officer, included in a council decision report, said "the replacement entrance doors, re-pointing works and the installation of the domestic paraphernalia at the properties are considered acceptable".

In response to representations from members of the public, council planners noted that "alterations to the windows do not form part of this planning application".

While noting comments about "concerns that the paint colour used on the doors and windows [was] incorrect and appears different to the deep Brunswick green which is required for the properties", council planners said the colour "does not appear to be materially different from the paint used on the south side of Mariners Cottages" and that it had been confirmed by the applicant that the correct colour was used.

The council decision report added: "Residents also raised concerns that works to remove boundary hedges and replaced with fencing in the front gardens had not been included in the application.

"These works are currently being investigated though the councils enforcement procedure and do not form part of this application.

"As such, this matter is not relevant to this current application.

"Having regard to the assessment as set out above, which notes considerable planning history to the site, the alterations made to the buildings and the proposed works to remove inappropriate flashing to capping stone at No. 1 and to make good the capping stones is considered that the proposed development would not be harmful to the listed buildings.

"Given all of the above, it is considered that the works already undertaken and the works proposed are not harmful to the significance of these listed buildings or to the character and appearance of the Mariners Cottages Conservation Area.

"Given the flashing installed on the building is inappropriate, it is recommended that this be removed and the capping stones reinstated as per the details of this application within 3 months of any decision."

For more information on the planning application and council decision, visit South Tyneside Council's planning portal website and search reference: 250208