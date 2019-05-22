Voters urged to make their mark on European Parliament elections this week

Voters in South Tyneside are being reminded to make sure they are ready to vote on Election Day tomorrow.

Voters will go to the polls on Thursday to elect three Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) to represent the North East region.

Coun Tracey Dixon

Across South Tyneside, there are 114,615 eligible voters and 80 polling stations will be open.

Coun Tracey Dixon, Deputy Leader at South Tyneside Council said: “Putting a cross in a box may seem simple, but there are a number of things voters need to consider in order to be ready for the European election.

“Many people will have voted before and will be familiar with the process. However there will be some first time voters, particularly among young people who will be unsure about what to do. Every single vote counts therefore we want everyone to feel comfortable and confident in exercising their right to vote and having their say.

“We would encourage people to consider the information and guidance available about the voting process beforehand so they know what to do.”

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday, but voters had to have applied to register to vote by May 7 in order to be able to vote on the day.

Polling cards have been sent to the addresses of registered voters.

The cards give details of the location of their polling station.

Voters can only vote at the polling station on their own poll card and postal votes must be returned by 10pm that day.

When attending the polling station voters don’t need to take their cards, staff will ask them to confirm their names and address.

Melanie Davidson, head of support and improvement at the Electoral Commission, said: “Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday, May 23.

“Voters who have opted to vote by post must return their postal ballot pack by 10pm and can hand it in at any polling station in South Tyneside if they don’t have time to return it by post.”