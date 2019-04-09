Wages and pension payments of South Tyneside Council’s top earners is revealed

South Tyneside Council’s top earners can today be revealed - showing it has fewer than the previous year.

Chief executive Martin Swales took home £155,770, with a pension payment of £27,797 in the 2017/18 financial year.

Martin Swales, chief exeutive of South Tyneside Council.

The council’s director of economic regeneration was paid £128,313 and a pension of £17,789 while corporate director children, adults and families was paid £123,646 and a pension of £20,889.

Last year figures showed eight staff were paid more than £100,000, compared to this year’s three.

Head of asset management received £94,109 and £16,588 pension; its finance director was paid £91,505 and a pension of £16,207; its director of public health got £90,514 and a pension of £15,465; head of children’s and families social care got £89,701 and a pension of £16,057; its head of adult social care received £87,737 and a pension of £15,643; head of development services, got £88,525 with a pension of £13,758 and its head of pensions was paid £88,153 and a pension of £13,750.

John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said it was disappointing councils were making tax rises and reducing services rather than scaling back pay to those at the top.

He added: “Despite many in the public sector facing a pay freeze to help bring the public finances under control, many town hall bosses are continuing to pocket huge remuneration packages, with staggering pay-outs for those leaving their jobs.

“There are talented people in the public sector who are trying to deliver more for less, but the sheer scale of these packages raise serious questions about efficiency and priorities.”

A spokeswoman for South Tyneside Council said: “Over the last nine years, South Tyneside Council has significantly reduced its management costs.

“As a result, our structure is leaner, more efficient and offers greater value for money to our residents.

“South Tyneside has been rated, by independent external agencies, as one of the best performing councils in the country.

“Competitive salaries are paid to attract and retain talented individuals who undertake complex roles to deliver regeneration and jobs, protect vulnerable adults and children and provide value-for-money services to our residents.”

The Gazette asked who was in the roles at the relevant time but the council was unable to give details.

