'We are all fed up with his incompetence' - South Tyneside MPs call for Boris Johnson to stand down as Prime Minister

His handling of allegations of “inappropriate” conduct against the Conservative deputy chief whip saw Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid, two of the most senior members of the cabinet, leave their posts.

Their departures started a domino effect, which in less than 24 hours saw the number of vacancies in key government positions reach double figures.

But while the embattled Prime Minister faces a political psychodrama, Jarrow MP Kate Osborne warned it would be the public who felt its worst effects.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons.

"Whilst the Tories continue jeering at each other ordinary people are suffering from their failures,” she said.

The worst cost of living crisis, A&E and cancer care waiting times soaring, GP numbers falling and the NHS struggling under the weight of 6.36 million people waiting for routine procedures.

"Boris Johnson at PMQS speculated about the reasons people want him to resign - well it’s quite clear why the country, his MPs and even his cabinet all want him to resign - we are all fed up with his incompetence.

Jarrow MP Kate Osborne.

“He has no authority & no plans to help this country out of cost of living crisis.

“He must resign.”

Mr Johnson has already survived one attempt to oust him after he scrapped through a vote of no-confidence orchestrated by members of his own political party.

While the Prime Minister slim victory in theory protected him for 12 months under Conservative Party regulations, this could be undone if Tory MPs simply vote to change their own rulebook.

South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck.

South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck meanwhile has questioned the motives of the Prime Minster’s former allies who have chosen the latest row as their opportunity to quit the government.

She said: “It’s taken them a while, but his ministers have finally caught up to what we all know – that he isn’t fit to hold office.