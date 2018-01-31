What the proposed South Tyneside council tax rise means for you

Council taxpayers in South Tyneside are on course for almost a 5% rise from April this year.
The figure put forward by number crunchers, officers and senior councillors is for a 4.95% rise, which will need to be further debated and subject to a vote in full council - though it's rare the proposed rates change.
The rise would mean the majority South Tyneside households (those in Band A) paying an extra £47.08 per year - pushing it over the £1,000 mark (up from £957.65 to £1,005.05) for the first time.
Council chiefs point out that it amounts to a weekly increase of just £0.91. That's an extra £3.95 a month, or £4.74 if, like many, you pay in 10 installments.
Not a massive rise, but when times are tight every little nibble out of the monthly budget counts - particularly when it's on top of previous above-inflation council tax rises in previous years.
The council tax bill for a family in a Band A property paying monthly in 10 installments will be £100.50 if the rise goes ahead.
Council tax bands are determined by house prices, and 64% of properties in South Tyneside are in the Band A bracket.
Those in higher brackets naturally see a bigger chunk added to their bill, with Band H properties paying £142.22 extra - up from £2,872.94 to £3,016.16.
Though it's worth noting this only accounts for 0.1% of houses in the borough.
Here's the full list of rises proposed for South Tyneside:
BAND A PROPERTIES
Annual increase £47.40
Weekly increase £0.91
Annual rate: £1,005.05
BAND B PROPERTIES
Annual increase £55.31
Weekly increase £1.06
Annual rate: £1,172.56
BAND C PROPERTIES
Annual increase £63.21
Weekly increase £1.22
Annual rate: £1,340.07
BAND D PROPERTIES
Annual increase £71.11
Weekly increase £1.37
Annual rate: £1,507.58
BAND E PROPERTIES
Annual increase £86.91
Weekly increase £1.67
Annual rate: £1,842.60
BAND F PROPERTIES
Annual increase £102.72
Weekly increase £1.98
Annual rate: £2,177.62
BAND G PROPERTIES
Annual increase £118.51
Weekly increase £2.28
Annual rate: £2,512.63
BAND H PROPERTIES
Annual increase £142.22
Weekly increase £2.74
Annual rate: £3,015.16