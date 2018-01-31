What the proposed South Tyneside council tax rise means for you

Council taxpayers in South Tyneside are on course for almost a 5% rise from April this year.

The figure put forward by number crunchers, officers and senior councillors is for a 4.95% rise, which will need to be further debated and subject to a vote in full council - though it's rare the proposed rates change.



The rise would mean the majority South Tyneside households (those in Band A) paying an extra £47.08 per year - pushing it over the £1,000 mark (up from £957.65 to £1,005.05) for the first time.

Council chiefs point out that it amounts to a weekly increase of just £0.91. That's an extra £3.95 a month, or £4.74 if, like many, you pay in 10 installments.

Not a massive rise, but when times are tight every little nibble out of the monthly budget counts - particularly when it's on top of previous above-inflation council tax rises in previous years.

The council tax bill for a family in a Band A property paying monthly in 10 installments will be £100.50 if the rise goes ahead.

Council tax bands are determined by house prices, and 64% of properties in South Tyneside are in the Band A bracket.



Those in higher brackets naturally see a bigger chunk added to their bill, with Band H properties paying £142.22 extra - up from £2,872.94 to £3,016.16.

Though it's worth noting this only accounts for 0.1% of houses in the borough.

Here's the full list of rises proposed for South Tyneside:





BAND A PROPERTIES

Annual increase £47.40

Weekly increase £0.91

Annual rate: £1,005.05



BAND B PROPERTIES

Annual increase £55.31

Weekly increase £1.06

Annual rate: £1,172.56



BAND C PROPERTIES

Annual increase £63.21

Weekly increase £1.22

Annual rate: £1,340.07



BAND D PROPERTIES

Annual increase £71.11

Weekly increase £1.37

Annual rate: £1,507.58



BAND E PROPERTIES

Annual increase £86.91

Weekly increase £1.67

Annual rate: £1,842.60



BAND F PROPERTIES

Annual increase £102.72

Weekly increase £1.98

Annual rate: £2,177.62



BAND G PROPERTIES

Annual increase £118.51

Weekly increase £2.28

Annual rate: £2,512.63



BAND H PROPERTIES

Annual increase £142.22

Weekly increase £2.74

Annual rate: £3,015.16