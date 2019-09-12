Why South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck would pick the Brexit Party for a coalition government with Labour
South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck has revealed that she would choose the Brexit Party over the Liberal Democrats to form a coalition government with Labour.
The news came during her appearance on a political podcast, which was released on Thursday, September 12.
Labour MP Mrs Lewell-Buck has explained to the Gazette why she would opt for the Brexit Party if it came down to a coalition government following any election.
Speaking on the podcast, she said she “could not” go into a coalition agreement with a party which wants to revoke Article 50, as the Lib Dems do.
Mrs Lewell-Buck was appearing on the Acting Prime Minister podcast, hosted by ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand.
In it, guests are asked a series of hypothetical questions as though they are leading the country – and the Labour MP was questioned over who she would work with in the event of a coalition.
The politician said: “I will be vilified for this but the Brexit Party. Even though I despise everything they stand for, I could not go into lead with a party who want to revoke article 50.”
Speaking to the Gazette, the MP said she has received “hate and a lot of abuse” online since the podcast was released – but added that she just wants to deliver Brexit, as the public voted for in 2016.
Mrs Lewell-Buck said: “I’m not sure that people actually listened to it properly as, of course, it is a fantasy question.
“I would put the same question back to those people who are giving the hate online who say that they are socialists and supporters.
“It shouldn’t come as a shock to them that I’d want to deliver the outcome of the referendum.
“For me, it was a fantasy question and I did say on the podcast that it made me feel sick to say the Brexit party but I opted to go with the party who appears to be supporting delivering the outcome.
“The notion that I would ever made that decision in reality and be in a position to make that decision is laughable, so I think people are taking it out of hand.”