Emma Lewell-Buck MP for South Shields

The news came during her appearance on a political podcast, which was released on Thursday, September 12.

Labour MP Mrs Lewell-Buck has explained to the Gazette why she would opt for the Brexit Party if it came down to a coalition government following any election.

Speaking on the podcast, she said she “could not” go into a coalition agreement with a party which wants to revoke Article 50, as the Lib Dems do.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i politics newsletter we'll give it to you straight Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Lewell-Buck was appearing on the Acting Prime Minister podcast, hosted by ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand.

In it, guests are asked a series of hypothetical questions as though they are leading the country – and the Labour MP was questioned over who she would work with in the event of a coalition.

The politician said: “I will be vilified for this but the Brexit Party. Even though I despise everything they stand for, I could not go into lead with a party who want to revoke article 50.”

Speaking to the Gazette, the MP said she has received “hate and a lot of abuse” online since the podcast was released – but added that she just wants to deliver Brexit, as the public voted for in 2016.

Mrs Lewell-Buck said: “I’m not sure that people actually listened to it properly as, of course, it is a fantasy question.

“I would put the same question back to those people who are giving the hate online who say that they are socialists and supporters.

“It shouldn’t come as a shock to them that I’d want to deliver the outcome of the referendum.

“For me, it was a fantasy question and I did say on the podcast that it made me feel sick to say the Brexit party but I opted to go with the party who appears to be supporting delivering the outcome.