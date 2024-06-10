Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anyone who has been suffering already this summer may struggle for a while yet.

Weather experts have warned North East residents about a high level of pollen for the coming week.

This summer has already been tough for those of us who struggle with hay fever, but grass pollen levels will keep the pressure on as we continue through June.

The experts at the weather channel are warning of a high pollen count throughout this week, with conditions expected to peak on Wednesday, June 12.

Three types of pollen are measured, with tree pollen and ragweed pollen expected to not cause too many issues across the region over the coming days, although grass pollen will be high.

Grass pollen is thought to be one of the worst offenders when it comes to hay fever. Its allergy season begins around May and peaks as summer begins to reach its peak in June and July.

Common grass pollen allergy symptoms include irritated eyes, throat and nose, and potentially even grass rash. Some other symptoms such as eczema and headaches can occur to those who suffer severe allergies.

How to fight against Hay Fever

