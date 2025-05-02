Popular pantomime actor is bringing a one-off show to South Shields

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A South Shields pantomime actor is bringing a one-off event to his home town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pantomime actor Wayne Miller is returning to his home town of South Shields and he is bringing with him a one-off night of comedy, live music and bingo.

Fresh off the back of a two-month run in panto with Drag Race royalty Kyran Thrax, Divina De Campo, Marina Summers, Awhora and Ellie Diamond, Wayne is returning to his panto dame alter ego, Dame Hussy Harlot - where he delivers comedy and songs for adult audiences only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s very freeing being a panto dame, in the dress, in the make up, I get away with a lot more on stage.

“People are more relaxed about comedy, being made fun of…and hearing jokes that would make the vicar blush.”

Wayne Miller as Dame Hussy Harlot. | Other 3rd Party

Wayne has revealed that he will not be alone on the special night in South Shields as he is set to be joined by local singer, Grace Anne Davison.

Grace will be providing a live music set and she is no stranger to pantomime herself, having stared as Snow White at Newcastle’s Tyne Theatre, this past Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wayne stated: “I’ve known Grace for many years and she is an absolute dream of a talent.

“So, when she said she would be part of the night, I was ecstatic.

“The audience will absolutely love her and the top tunes she will be belting out.”

The evening will also provide the opportunity to support Billy’s Lifeline, a local charity that is dedicated to supporting families and loved ones who have been impacted by suicide loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening will see the holding of a raffle and as well as a bucket collection for the charity.

Helen Murray, of Billy’s Lifeline, commented: “We are extremely grateful for the money to be raise through a bucket collection and raffle.

“Every penny goes towards us keeping our doors open for our clients.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wayne added: “This is a support that is so important, for those who have had to deal with such loss.

“I couldn’t not get behind this, I just hope our lovely audience do too, and we can raise as much as possible.”

Dame Hussy Harlot’s Filthy & Live will be held at The Armstrong Hall, on Stanhope Road, in South Shields on Friday, June 27, at 8pm.

Tickets are available from £9 per person and can be purchased at: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/dhhproductions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.