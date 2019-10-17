Power cut leaves 90 homes without electricity in South Shields - this is when Northern Powergrid says it will be back on
At least 90 homes have been left without power in South Shields after unexpected power cut.
An unplanned power cut in South Shields was reported at 3.20am on Thursday, October 17 to Northern Powergrid in the NE34 area affecting at least 90 homes.
The power cut has been caused by an unexpected problem with an electricity cable that serves the area.
Northern Powergrid is working to restore power to all homes affected, and they expect to have the issue fixed by 12pm.