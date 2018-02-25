Power cuts and travel disruption feared as weather warnings issued for next few days in North East

The region is facing a bitter week as the Met Office issues both Amber and Yellow weather warnings for snow over the next few days.

Forecasters are warning of snow showers hitting the North East from tomorrow afternoon, with yellow weather warnings issues for Monday and Thursday, and more severe amber warnings in place for Tuesday and Wednesday.

A Met Office statement reads: "Snow showers, already affecting eastern parts of England early on Monday, are expected to become more persistent and more widespread through Monday afternoon and evening.

"There is the potential for travel delays on roads, stranding of some vehicles and passengers, as well as delays or cancellations to rail and air travel. Some rural communities could become cut off.

"Power cuts may also occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected."

Snow could develop this evening, with potential for light snow showers, with the snowfall becoming more heavy and widespread overnight and a brisk and bitter easterly breeze and temperatures as low as -2 °C.

The outlook for Tuesday to Thursday is for a bitterly cold and increasingly windy few days, with penetrating night frosts. Frequent, occasionally heavy snow showers are expected to see significant snow accumulation for many.