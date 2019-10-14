Power returns to South Shields homes as hundreds were left without electricity
Power has returned to around 450 homes in South Shields that were left without electricity after a major power cut.
Monday, 14th October 2019, 17:32 pm
Updated
Monday, 14th October 2019, 17:36 pm
Homes and business in the NE33 and NE34 postcode areas experienced a power cut on Monday, October 14.
The problem was initially reported just before 12.30pm.
At the time, it was believed to be caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment within the area.
Engineers were sent to South Shields to work on restoring the power which was restored to all properties affected in the South Tyneside area by around 4pm.
Information on the Northern Powergrid’s website said: “The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve your area.”
You can report a power cut in your area on Northern Powergrid’s website or by calling the 24 hour national helpline on 105.