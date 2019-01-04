Prayers for Carter continue to flood in after parents of Charlie Cookson thank supporters for their love and kindness

Messages of support are continuing for Sarah and Chris Cookson as their newborn son Carter fights for his life.

The Cooksons - who set up The Charlie Cookson Foundation - were delighted to welcomed their baby boy Carter into the world on Boxing Day.

Chris and Sarah Cookson with a picture of their eldest son Charlie.

But they were soon devastated by the news that their 'feisty little super hero' is fighting serious problems with his heart.

Yesterday Carter underwent his first heart surgery at Newcastle's Freeman Hospital and had a pacemaker fitted outside of his body.

It's hoped this will help fix his heart's rhythm and avoid the need of a transplant.

Sarah from Simonside, South Shields, took to Facebook to thank all of their supporters.

Video shows poorly Carter as his parents pray for a miracle

She said: "Thank you.

"Your prayers, love and support are working without any doubt. "The operation went well, those amazing surgeons done what they said they were going to do.

"They have inserted a tube into his heart to drain the left side and fitted his heart with wires attached to a pace maker outside of his body.

"We now need our boy to show us what he has got and needs his heart to start a rhythm and start and pump his blood.

"This is plan A. We are praying this plan works, as if not we have only five weeks for plan B - to get him a new heart.

"Howay Carter - show everyone you can do this!

"We love you with all our hearts. "Keep watching over your little brother Charlie we know you are doing all you can. #prayforcarter"

Tragedy struck the South Shields couple in 2013 when they lost their two-year-old little boy Charlie - who had a mystery medical condition which meant he spent most of his short life in hospital.

His devastated parents set up The Charlie Cookson Foundation in honour of the youngster - a charity which has supported dozens of families who have a child with a life-limiting conditions.

Hundreds of messages of support have flooded in for the parents as the borough shares their hopes for a miracle for the baby boy.

Here are some of your messages of support on our Facebook page:

Maureen Glister said: "Keep fighting little man."

Sue Deeley wrote: "God bless him I will pray for him."

Lesley June Johnston added: "Praying for you Carter."

Clare Chadderton said: "This is so sad. Praying for Carter."

Mark Beadle said: "Until you’ve had a child in intensive care, being kept alive by machines you can’t begin to imagine the pain.

"Come on Carter! We're all behind you little man!"