Probe continues into man’s mystery death in Jarrow

A police investigation has been launched after the body of a man was found near a stream in Jarrow.

The man, believed to be in his late 60s, was discovered at around 9am, yesterday, by a woman walking her dog down by Calf Close Burn near Fellgate Avenue.

Police cordon at Fellgate Avenue and Calfclose Burn

Police and ambulance were called the area and a large cordon was put in place which incorporated part of the burn, and surrounding trees. Three hazardous area response vehicles from the North East Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

The death of the man - who is understood to be local to the area - is being treated by officers as unexplained and last night investigations were still continuing.

A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police said: “Police were called just after 9am, yesterday, to Calf Close Burn near Fellgate Avenue after the body of a man was found.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained.”

This is so devastating. Our thoughts and prayers immediately go out to the man’s family. Coun Kilgour

It is understood the man was found by a dog walker who called for help.

She was assisted by another passerby.

The discovery of the body came as parents were taking their children to school and dog walkers were venturing out.

Officers were manning the cordon and speaking with passing residents.

One mam said: “I was taking the children to school when we heard sirens and police coming down the road. We didn’t know what was happening. There was also an ambulance. The police were in the river.

“I hoped no one was seriously hurt, but I found out later they had found a man’s body.

“It’s just so sad. I knew it was something bad when I saw it.”

A dog walker who wished not to be named said: “I walk my dog here every day. It was a shock when I came down and saw the police cordon. The area is so well used.

“It’s just sad, it’s devastating to hear news like this and so close to where you live too. My heart goes out to his family.”

Hedworth and Fellgate Coun Geraldine Kilgour, said: “This is so tragic. Our thoughts and prayers immediately go out to the man’s family.

“It’s just devastating news. I don’t know the circumstances, but I sincerely hope there was no foul play.

“Seeing a police cordon like that can be terrifying and my heart goes out to the lady who found him.

“As councillors, if there is anyway in which we can support his family, we will do our best to be there for them.”