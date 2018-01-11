Problems on Metro system due to failed train

There are problems on the Metro system this evening due to a failed train.

Bosses say there are no trains between Heworth and Gateshead Stadium stations, with passengers able to use buses as an alternative.

The service tweeted: "We currently have no trains between Heworth and Gateshead Stadium in both directions due to a failed train at Felling.

"We will be operating to all other destinations, but subject to delays.

"We have ticket acceptance between Gateshead and Heworth on the following Go North East services: 27, 58, 93, 54, Q1, X1, X10.

"The 27 will be the most direct route."