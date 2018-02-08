Prom event aims to boost Hebburn’s Hedley Hall funds

Businesses across the region are joining forces to host a prom extravaganza to help raise cash for a community hall in South Tyneside.

The charity event will be held at Hedley Hall in Hebburn on Saturday - with a range of stalls providing information and advice for teenagers to help make their prom night perfect.

From photographers, to hairdressers and beauticians, visitors will also have the chance to snap up money off vouchers to help with preparations.

Live hair, make-up and demonstrations will be taking place throughout the afternoon while a catwalk show will showcase some of the dresses and suits on offer.

The event has been organised by John Middleton to help raise funds for the venue in Argyle Street.

His daughter Jane Morton said: “We have a number of exhibitors from across the region who will be at the event.

“My friend was selling her ex-bridal shop, last year, and that’s where the idea come from.

“It was something my dad decided he wanted to do to try and help raise money for Hedley hall and it’s built up from there.

“Hedley Hall is an old building and does need to have repairs carried out.”

So far, a voucher booklet given to visitors has up to £50 worth of savings from businesses taking part.

Tickets are £2 and available from the hall or event brite. For details call 07792 912 894