Pub boss apologises after children hurt in firework incident on Bonfire Night

The boss of a pub where a number of children were injured when a firework display went wrong has apologised.

James Richardson, director of the Greyhound pub in Jarrow, says the venue in Hedworth Lane, Jarrow, did everything it could to ensure the event was safe ahead of the public display on Monday night.

The leg injury suffered by one of the mothers

The event attracted a large number of people to the pub but a firework which sent sparks flying into the crowd and injuring a number of youngsters - who suffered minor burns as a result - cast a cloud over what should have been a fun evening.

Two mother’s have contacted the Gazette to say their children were hurt - and left terrified - by the incident

One of the women also suffered a leg injury from the sparks.

The venue has also come under fire on social media over it’s staging of the display.

“It was really unfortunate and we do apologise for the distress it has caused to people” James Richardson

South Tyneside Council have launched an investigation into the incident.

Mr Richardson, who took over the pub in July, says they did everything they could to ensure the event was safe and that what happened was an “accident.”

He said: “We just want to apologise for what happened and to explain to people that we did go through the relevant policies of the local authority licensing department.

“We were in touch with the fire brigade and had fire marshals on site, three first aiders and all of our staff.

“We carried out a risk assessment beforehand and went over the recommended guidelines.”

He added: “It was a single firework. It was a fountain firework. It was sparks rather than it exploding in people’s faces.

“It was really unfortunate and we do apologise for the distress it has caused to people.

“We have talked directly to those people who were affected, but social media has taken it to a different level.

“We did everything we could and it was an accident. For that we apologise.

“We would like to thank everyone for coming, it was a good turnout and it was an isolated incident that spoiled the night.”

Mr Richardson also thanked people for their support before and after the event.

He said: “We did deal with everyone who was injured.

“The staff did really well and did everything they could have possibly done. All the accident books were filled in.

“We did everything we could possibly have done as a venue.”