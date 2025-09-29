Public notices: All the latest probate and trustee notices in South Shields

Published 29th Sep 2025, 16:01 BST
All the latest probate and trustee notices in South Shields.

Probate and trustee notices in the UK inform the public about the administration of a deceased person’s estate. They invite anyone with claims or interests to come forward before the estate is distributed.

These notices help ensure all debts and claims are settled legally and fairly before finalising the estate. The following probate and trustee notices are currently open in South Shields.

https://publicnoticeportal.uk/

Joyce Bolam

Anyone with a claim against or interest in the estate of Joyce Bolam, late of The Lodge Care Home, South Shields, who died on 25 June 2025, must submit written details to Donna Ratcliffe at PGS Law LLP by 30 October 2025. After this date, the estate will be distributed considering only the claims and interests received.

George William Wightman

Anyone with a claim against or interest in the estate of George William Wightman, late of 163 Temple Park Road, South Shields, who died on 7 December 2024, must submit written particulars to Donna Ratcliffe at PGS Law LLP by 2 October 2025. After that date, the estate will be distributed with regard only to claims and interests previously notified.

Ethel Boddy

Anyone with a claim against or interest in the estate of Ethel Boddy, late of 100 Kingsley Avenue, South Shields, who died on 11 August 2025, must send written details to Donna Ratcliffe at PGS Law LLP by 19 November 2025. After this date, the estate will be distributed with regard only to claims and interests previously notified.

Margaret Burnett

Anyone with a claim against or interest in the estate of Margaret Burnett, late of Hawthorn Court Care Home, Hebburn, who died on 10 August 2025, must send written particulars to EMG Solicitors Limited by 6 November 2025. After this date, the estate will be distributed with regard only to claims and interests previously notified.

Peter John Rippon

Anyone with a claim against or interest in the estate of Peter John Rippon, late of 12 The Riverside, Hebburn, who died on 23 January 2024, must send written details to John Donkin Solicitors by 14 October 2025. After this date, the estate will be distributed with regard only to claims and interests previously notified.

