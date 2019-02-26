Pupils at Jarrow primary school brush up on their oral health with help of visiting dentists

Pupils at a South Tyneside primary school were given some top tips when it comes to brushing up on their oral health by a team of visiting dentists.

Youngsters at St Bede’s Primary School in Jarrow were put through their teeth-cleaning paces as they learned about good brushing and flossing techniques to help keep their mouths healthy.

They feel more confident about their future dentist’s visits as well as how to care for their teeth. Kayleigh McLaren

The advice came from dental practice managers Anthea Smith and Kara Tully from local dental surgeries in Station Road in Hebburn and Albert Road, Jarrow, respectively.

All 220 pupils aged from four to 11-years-old took part, being given the chance to see and feel some of the equipment used during a dental check-up and receiving a two-minute toothbrushing timer or a reusable straw that helps reduce the impact on young teeth of drinking sugary or fizzy drinks.

Practice manager of mydentist in Hebburn, Anthea Smith, said: “We want to empower local children to make the right choices in their diet and oral health care. By providing them with all the information in a fun and hands-on way we hope that they will see just how important it is to look after your teeth.”

Nursery teacher Kayleigh McLaren said: “Visits such as these are really valuable in helping pupils learn about the active role they can take in their own health.

“The children loved learning about which foods and drinks are good for teeth and which they should choose to have less often. They feel more confident about their future dentist’s visits as well as how to care for their teeth.”

