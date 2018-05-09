Pupils to get vaccinated after Hepatitis A alert at South Shields school

Pupils at a primary school in South Tyneside are to be immunised as part of a Hepatitis A alert.

Parents of youngsters at Mortimer Primary School have been notified that an injection session is to take place after a health warning was issued following the Easter break.

Letters were sent out by the school after a child contracted Hepatitis A during the school holidays.

Since then officers from the North East’s health protection team have been working with the school on an action plan.

Now, information on an immunisation session has been issued to parents of youngsters and staff in Years 1 and 2.

It is understood those in other year groups do not need to be vaccinated at this stage.

The illness is a viral infection which affects the liver and is sometimes referred to as infectious hepatitis or yellow jaundice.

The infection can be passed on despite the carrier showing no symptoms.

Where symptoms are present they can include a raised temperature, nausea, diarrhoea, loss of appetite and jaundice - yellow colour of the skin and eyes.

A spokeswoman for North East’s health protection team said: “Those who will receive the Hepatitis A vaccination as a precautionary measure have received information of the immunisation session.”

Dr Gayle Dolan, consultant in health protection, said: “Hepatitis A is a viral infection which affects the liver. It is usually a short-term illness and symptoms can include a raised temperature, nausea, diarrhoea, loss of appetite and jaundice (yellow colour of the skin and eyes).

“Although the symptoms can be unpleasant, it is rarely serious and some people, especially younger children, may have no symptoms at all.”

In a letter from the school signed by headteacher Geoff Seagrove it asked for children to ensure they wash their hands regularly at school and at home especially after going to the toilet and before eating.