Radio 1Xtra DJ Nick Bright talks to South Shields youngsters about career choices

The world of creative careers was opened up to students in a bid to get them thinking about employment opportunities for the future.

Radio 1Xtra DJ Nick Bright was at Mortimer Community College in Reading Road to chat with pupils from year nine and ten.

BBC Radio 1xtra presenter Nick Bright, at Mortimer Community College, South Shields.

The session is part of the BBC Bitesize Careers Roadshow which aims to get students to think about their futures ahead of leaving school.

The visit also saw Newcastle-based LEGO artist Steve Mayes, Art Manager Darren Yeomans from game designers Atomhawk and Amy Leach, Folksworks Producer from Sage, all give their input into how they ended up with the careers they have.

Assistant Headteacher and lead for careers, Lynne Jobling, said: “We are delighted the BBC roadshow has visited our school. We are committed to providing excellent careers information and guidance to our students.

“We want our students to aim high and an event like this really does raise aspirations and encourages all students to think seriously about their future.”

The BBC Bitesize Careers Roadshow aims to give students an insight into careers and job opportunities within the creative industry including working as a freelance in their chosen career field.

The roadshow is currently touring the North East and Yorkshire.

The panel of creative artists explained about their roles before taking questions from pupils.

The roadshow is not the first time the school has hosted a special event aimed at encouraging its pupils to consider their career options for when they leave secondary education.

Last year, the school opened up its hall to a number of companies who agreed to send in representatives for pupils to quiz for a business-themed speed-dating.

Former students also returned in the hope of inspiring the next generation to follow their career aspirations, including those who have taken up employment in midwifrey, hairdressing and law.

A total of 191 Year Nine pupils took part in the event, which was also attended by representatives from South Tyneside Council, Department for Work and Pensions, Siemens, Barclays, M&S and KPMG.