Rare red weather warning extended to other parts of UK - indicating danger to life

Forecasters have extended a red weather warning - indicating a risk to life and potential for severe damage and disruption - as the bitter weather continues.

The Met Office issued the rare warning for parts of Scotland yesterday, which remains in place until 10am today.

Now it has issued the red warning for Wales and South West England for between 3pm today and 2am tomorrow.

It reads: A spell of heavy snow and blizzard conditions is expected. The snow will be accompanied by very strong easterly winds leading to severe drifting. Some places could also see significant ice build up due to freezing rain from later on Thursday evening, most likely in the south of the area.

"Long delays and cancellations of public transport seem highly likely. Some roads are likely to become blocked by deep snow, stranding vehicles and passengers. Long interruptions to power supplies and other utilities are very likely to occur, along with damage to trees and other structures due to heavy snow or ice."

Meanwhile an amber warning remains in place for the North East until 6pm tonight, with yellow warnings in place for Friday and Saturday.

