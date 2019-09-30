This is how old you have to be before you can claim your state pension - and how much you’ll get

Whether you’re approaching pension age or are nowhere near, it’s always important to think ahead.

Here’s everything you need to know about your state pension and how to claim it.

How much is the state pension?

The state pension is currently £168.60 per week.

It is usually paid into a bank account of your choice every four weeks.

Do I get it automatically?

You will not get your pension automatically, and will have to claim it from the government.

Roughly two months before you reach the state pension age, you will receive a letter from the government telling you what you need to do.

You can claim for it online, over the phone, or by post.

When can I claim my state pension?

The age when you can start being paid your state pension depends on when you were born.

If you were born before 1970, you need to be 67 before you can claim.

If you were born between 1970 and 1978, your pension age will be somewhere between 67 and 68.

If you were born after 1978, your retirement age is 68.

You can calculate your retirement age here.

Will my state pension be taxed?

The tax free personal allowance is currently £12,500.

If your pension, plus any other income like taxable benefits (like Carer’s Allowance), adds up to more than £12,500, you will be taxed on the excess.

Can I defer claiming my state pension?

If you choose not to claim your state pension immediately, it will be automatically deferred.

Doing so could increase the payments you get when you do decide to claim it, but any extra money you get could be taxed.