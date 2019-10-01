More than 70 flood warnings and 200 alerts have been issued across UK as heavy rain hits - here’s where

Heavy rain will continue to hit the UK over the next few days, with numerous flood alerts and warnings currently in place (Photo: Shutterstock)

Flood warnings and alerts in place in England

Gov.uk has issued 70 flood warnings to England, which are in place in various areas throughout the country.

According to the website, a red flood warning means “flooding is expected - immediate action required.”

A total of 184 flood alerts are also in place throughout England. An amber flood alert means ‘flooding is possible - be prepared,’ according to Gov.uk.

Flood warnings and alerts in place in Scotland

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued a flood alert in Dumfries and Galloway, for coastal flooding and flooding from surface water and small watercourses.

SEPA said, “Localised flooding of low-lying coastal areas and roads is possible as a result of the current high spring tides.

“Heavy rain overnight from Monday evening into Tuesday morning across southern parts of the region could cause flooding from surface water and small watercourses. There could be isolated flooding to low-lying land and roads, particularly in known trouble spots.”

SEPA warned the public to “remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”

Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.

Heavy rain hits the UK (Photo: Shutterstock)

Flood warnings and alerts in place in Wales

Nine flood warnings are in place in Wales, with one in the North, three in the South West and five in the South East.

There are also 16 flood alerts in place, with four in the North, seven in the South West and five in the South East.

In regards to flooding in Northern Ireland, you can check the flooding risks in your area or anywhere in Northern Ireland by using the flood maps.

Nidirect.gov.uk explains that “the Flooding Incident Line (0300 2000 100) is available 24 hours a day, every day. You can report flooding problems on roads or burst water mains and blocked drains.

“When you ring the flooding incident line, a member of staff will:take all your detailscontact the appropriate agency on your behalf

“This is a non emergency number, so if you are in danger, call the emergency services on 999.”