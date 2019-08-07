This is how the August bank holiday might affect benefit payments

The upcoming August bank holiday is the last one of the year before Christmas, and many people find it a stressful time for claiming benefits.

The four day week - welcomed by those in work - can mean people who rely on benefits worry that their payments could be delayed.

The bank holiday always falls on the last Monday of August, meaning this year it is on Monday 26 August. As most benefit payments - including universal credit payments and tax credits - are paid into claimants’ accounts on Monday or Tuesday, the bank holiday can mean your money arrives on a different day that week.

Here’s everything you need to know about when your payments could come in this August bank holiday.

When do your payments normally come in?

Universal credit is paid on the same date every month, unless that date falls on a weekend or a bank holiday.

Other payments come in at different intervals.

Child Benefit - every four weeks except single parents who are paid weekly in advanceChild Tax Credits - every four weeks or weeklyWorking Tax Credits - every four weeks or weekly

Employment and Support Allowance - every two weeksIncome Support - every two weeksJob Seeker's Allowance - every two weeks

Attendance Allowance - every four weeksCarer's Allowance - every four weeksDisability Living Allowance - every four weeksState Pension - every four weeksPension Credit - every four weeksPersonal Independence Payment - every four weeks

Could they be delayed?

If any of your payments are due to fall on 26 August, there is a system in place to prevent them from arriving any later.

The government makes sure that claimants are paid on the last working day before the bank holiday, meaning that the money would arrive on August 23.

This could still influence your budget however, as the money will need to last the extra three days.

How to know if you are eligible for benefits

To find out if you can claim benefits you need to use a benefit calculator.

The government recommends these ones: Policy in Practice, entitledto or Turn2us.