This is how you can keep your baby cool in the heat

Keeping your baby cool in the summer can be difficult, but there are certain things you can do - and avoid - to ensure that your baby is kept cool and happy.

Clothing

Dressing your baby in light, loose clothing can help them to keep cool in warm weather.

You could also reduce layers and leave them in just their nappy - this is especially useful at night-time. Let your baby sleep in just a nappy - no bedding is fine in hot weather.

However, when outside you should make sure that your baby is protected from the sunlight.

A sun hat and either an umbrella or a screen for your baby’s pram can aid with this.

However, you need to make sure that there is enough air being circulated when your baby is in the pram.

Prams should not be covered with blankets or cloths because these can stop the air circulating.

The NHS notes that “Babies less than 6 months old should be kept out of direct sunlight.

“Their skin contains too little melanin, which is the pigment that gives skin, hair and eyes their colour, and provides some protection from the sun.”

Keep the car cool

If you’re heading out in the car, try and cool the air in your car first before heading out.

Using sun shades over your car windows can also help to protect your baby from sunlight and keep them cool.

Extra baths

You can also help to keep your baby cool by bathing them in, or sponging them down with, lukewarm/tepid water.

However, you should avoid very cold water.

Night-time tips

During both the day and night, you should keep your baby’s bedroom cool if possible.Close blinds or curtains, and you can also use a fan to circulate the air in the room - but don’t put the fan directly next to your baby.

In regards to clothing at night-time, the NHS adds: “Keep nightwear and bedclothes to a minimum.

“If your baby kicks or pushes off the covers during the night, consider putting them in just a nappy with a single, well-secured sheet that won't work loose and cover their face or get entangled during the night.”

You could also use a thermometer to help you monitor the temperature of your baby's room.

“Your baby will sleep most comfortably when their room is between 16C (61F) and 20C (68F),” the NHS said.

Plenty of fluids

Keeping your baby hydrated during warm weather is important.

The NHS notes, “If you're breastfeeding your baby, you don't need to give them water as well as breast milk. But they may want to breastfeed more than usual.

“If you're bottle feeding, as well as their usual milk feeds, you can give your baby a little cooled boiled water.

“If your baby wakes at night, they'll probably want milk. If they have had their usual milk feeds, try cooled boiled water as well.”