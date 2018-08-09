Readers criticise plans to demolish landmark pub in South Shields

The potential demolition of a landmark pub in South Tyneside is priving hard to swallow.

The Rose and Crown, in Hill Street, South Shields, is on the verge of being sold to South Tyneside Council - and likely to be bulldozed as part of a multi-million-pound regeneration plan for the area.

It sits next to a stretch of prime riverside redevelopment land and owner Pat Johnston, who inherited the Rosie following the death of her brother, Bob Overton, 68, in February, says she has decided to sell.

She now lives in New Zealand, has no intention of returning to England, and has told staff and regulars that ‘with a sad and heavy heart’ she has no choice but to sell it to South Tyneside Council.

The pub, whe says, needs major structural work and might not even withstand the regenratin work due to take place around it.

A council spokesman said: “We can confirm that South Tyneside Council is in the process of acquiring the Rose and Crown pub as part of the ongoing regeneration of Holborn and South Shields riverside.”

The news has been greeted with sadness by Gazette readers who took to our Facebook page to make their feelings known.

Lynne Graham wrore “It doesn’t have to be like this. The community could buy it and have shares - a co-operative community pub.

“Many pubs up and down the country have gone done this route to save their pub and all have been successfull so far. It just needs someone to arrange a meeting and start the ball rolling.”

Jeanette Clayburn added: “We have fewer and fewer of the town’s old historic pubs left. The council should be preserving it not pulling it down.”

Mark Pinckney wrote: “Great popular venue for Thursday busking. I hope STC can integrate this historical remnant of our industrial past into new developments.

“North Tyneside Council have done this successfully with the Prince of Wales on the quay side.”

Michelle Whale added: “So disgusting at getting rid of a great pub. Lots of brilliant memories.”