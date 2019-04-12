Readers praise 'beautiful legacy' of Bradley Lowery Foundation holiday home as plans go through

Support has been coming in from across the North East for a charity set up in memory of an inspirational little boy.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation has had planning permission granted to create a holiday home in Scarborough, which will help other families with sick children create special memories.

Bradley and mum Gemma.

Founder of the charity and Bradley's mum Gemma Lowery said she wanted to give back to other families after spending happy time with her son and family in Scarborough.

It was one of the last holidays they enjoyed together.

Now that the plans have been set in motion, some of our readers got in touch on social media to share their support for Gemma, the Foundation and Bradley's family and friends.

How the holiday home and surrounding areas could look. Picture: Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Since the charity's launch in 2017, the team has helped raise awareness and funds for a number of children facing different challenges.

The five-bedroom house will include a gym and sauna, barbecue terrace, games room, kitchen and living area.

If you want to get involved with the creation of the holiday home, email contact@bradleyloweryfoundation.com

Here are some of your messages of support from our social media pages:

Carole Murrell: " Brilliant well done. It's a great idea."

Celebrating Bradley's sixth birthday.

Frank Gaffin: "Good luck in everything you do in Bradley's name."

Marie Harper: "Get in, congratulations guys all your hard work is paying off and your beautiful boy is shining with that beautiful smile."

Sylvia Weetman: "Great news, well done Gemma and everyone."

Margaret Crosbie: "It looks amazing."

Hilda Rooks: "Fantastic news Gemma you have done very well and congratulations."

Marie Coulthard: "It is amazing he touched all our hearts."

Michelle Gabrielle: "Beautiful legacy, well done our little smiler."