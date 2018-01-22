Readers show support for mum helping South Shields children cross the road

Gazette readers have backed a public-spirited mum who has been ordered to stop helping children to cross the road on their way to school.

Becky Bailey says she will defy the warning from council officials until the crossing patrol vacancy at Biddick Hall Junior School, South Shields, is filled.

Biddick Hall Junior School parents Becky Bailey, acting as school crossing patrol.

Council bosses say only the police and designated and trained school crossing patrols have the authority to stop traffic.

But Becky - who wears a hi-visabilty vest - says she is not stopping cars, simply waiting for gaps in the traffic before guiding youngsters safely across the road.

The council is currently advertising for a crossing patrol at the school, in Chesterton Road, following the retirement of the previous lollipop lady.

In the meantime they advised people to follow the green cross code, wait for a safe gap in the traffic and ensure that they do not cross in between parked cars.

And many readers have encouraged Becky to apply for the official role as a lollipop lady and praised her for efforts.

Steven Westy said: “Well done Becky as you are currently volunteering your time at the moment to ensure your children and others cross the road safely. Why don’t you apply for the post and get paid for doing it?”

Kerrie Ann Smith worote: “Well done to her. That road is horrendous in my opinion so it’s a necessity.”

Linda Emms added: “Good for her, she’s amazing helping the bairns across that busy road, my granddaughter is in this school.

“Well done Becky and thank you.”

Linzi Bell commented: “Well done! That road is a nightmare for an adult to cross let alone children.”

Sarah Emms said: “Very proud of Becky, well done she deserves a medal.

“And I don’t blame her, all the mams were helping other people children across the road on the first and second day then Becky started helping and she’s been a massive help to all the kids.”

Hayley Leigh Elliott said: “Well done.”

Sherina Mcgee agreed: “Well done to that mammy. I would do the same.”

Angela Davies commented: “Well done Becky. The council knew this person was retiring so why not have someone ready to do the job straight away?

“To use the green cross code is fine but its very hard for children to cross if cars are parked where they shouldn’t be.”

Joanne Moore said: “I think she should be allowed to stay. She is doing a great job keeping kids safe that’s a really bad road.”