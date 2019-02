With more than 100 to choose from, there was plenty of competition. Here are the Top 12, as voted for by Sunderland and South Tyneside CAMRA. For more information on the branch and its annual poll, visit its website at https://sst.camra.org.uk/wordpress/

1. The Ship Isis, Sunderland After being runner-up for the last two years, this Camerons-owned pub in Silksworth Row has been named Pub of the Year 2019. It serves 9 changing beers, includes guests from a range of independent breweries.

2. The Marine, South Shields This privately-owned pub in Ocean Road, opposite Marine Park, is a free house which serves changing real ales and ciders, from six handpulls. It's the local CAMRA Cider Pub of 2019.

3. The Steamboat, South Shields The winner for the last four years, this popular pub at Mill Dam, has to settle for third place. Owned by Patron Capital, it offers an impressive range of beers from independent and microbrewers on nine handpumps.

4. The Harbour View, Roker This privately-owned pub in Harbour View is a modern local pub with six hand pulls which are changed regularly and the cask ales are chosen by local CAMRA members.

