It was a record breaking year for Whitburn Academy as students picked up their A-level results.

Two years of hard work finally paid off for pupils as they now get set to embark on the next part of their life’s journey.

For the school itself, it was a record breaking year with over half of all grades achieved at A* to B and the average point scores up on last year.

Alan Hardie, principal, said: “I’m especially proud of our students achieving their excellent results when they’ve had to cope to with huge changes to the specifications and exam system. At a time where many other Sixth Forms have raised their entry criteria and encouraged some students to leave at the end of Year 12,

“I’m very proud of the fact that Whitburn’s results are based on having an inclusive Sixth Form, where students are supported to achieve their potential.”

“It’s wonderful that again we have so many students gaining places on very competitive courses such as medicine, engineering, dentistry and pharmacy at Russell Group Universities, and our first student into Cambridge University.

“I would like to congratulate all of our students for their individual successes and thank staff for their tremendous work and our parents and carers for their support.”

Some pupils had already checked online to see if they had been successful for their first choices.

Rachel Young, 18, from East Boldon studied biology, English and maths receiving an A and two A*s. She will be heading off to Manchester to study medicine.

She hopes to one day to become a dermatologist.

She said: “The past two years have been very stressful, but the hard work has paid off. I’m not sure how I feel about, it is such a relief.”

Her mum Gillian said: “I’m a bit overwhelmed. Rachel has studied really hard, so she certainly deserves it.”

Lucy Bell from East Boldon earned an A* in English, A in history and B in maths.

The 18-year-old will be heading off to Cambridge to study English.

She said: “I’ve visited the university a couple of times and I really liked it. It is a lot of one to one teaching which is really good.

“It has been very hard studying. I’m glad I stayed on at sixth form.”

Ava Napper received three A* in maths, further maths, and physics.

The 18-year-old from South Shields, who will be heading off to Warwick to study maths, said: “It’s been great these past two years as I’ve been able to study subjects that I’ve wanted to study.

“I received a conditional offer which was quite stressful but it gives you more focus.”

“I feel brilliant and I can definitely start relaxing more now.”

James Hardy, from Roker, was awarded an A* in maths and chemistry and an A in biology.

He will now be going to Newcastle to study medicine with plans to become a paediatrician.

He said: “It has been quite stressful with the A-levels but the school really looked after us.

“I was over the moon when I opened up the envelope. It did take me a while for it all to sink in.

“It has been hard work but it has been worth it.”

