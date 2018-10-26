Remembrance concert to honour heroes of yesteryear in South Shields

The sacrifices and brave actions of yesteryear’s heroes will be honoured in an afternoon of music marking 100 years since the end of the First World War.

The commemorative showcase will take place at the Customs House on Sunday, November 11, at 1.30pm.

It has been organised by Ernest Young in aid of the Mayor’s Charity and the Royal British Legion.

The performance will feature music from the Bede Wind, conducted by Mr Young himself, Anne Marie Owens, Sarah Fenwick, The Beacon Band and the DLI Association Buglars.

The Royal British Standards will also be making an appearance.

The afternoon will follow a number of Armistice and Remembrance Services taking place throughout the borough.

Mayor of South Tyneside, Coun Ken Stephenson said: “I would like to thank the Customs House for their support and Mr Ernest Young for organising the event.

“Also a big thank you to everyone who are voluntarily giving their time to take part in this concert, which will mark a very special day in our nation’s history - the day when the guns fell silent and peace returned to Europe 100 years ago.

“I am sure it will be an afternoon to remember when, as a community, we come together to celebrate this special centenary year.

“It is so important that we never forget the sacrifices made in two world wars to safeguard our freedom, so please come along and join the Mayoress and myself at the Customs House for a fantastic concert.”

This year, marks 100 years since the end of the First World War. As part of a range of celebrations and acts of remembrance a number of events will be taking place.

On the evening, a beacon lighting ceremony will take place at 5pm, with live stage performances and moving readings of letters sent from the front line.

It will end with the recreation of the sounds of the end of the First World War with a fireworks display set to WWI-themed music and gun fire and church bells.

Tickets for the Commemorative Concert at the Customs House are priced £10 and are available now from the Customs House or by contacting the box office on 454 1234.